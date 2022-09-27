New Bern Civitan Club Installs New Officers and Board

The New Bern Civitan Club recently held its Installation Dinner at the Chelsea restaurant where the 2022-23 Officers and Board of Directors were sworn in by Civitan International Past President, Joe G. Parker. President Parker challenged all present to continue to be “Dreamers” and make a difference in New Bern and the Craven County communities.
New Club Officers are President Gary Todd, President-elect Dennis Pymm, Vice President Roy Leonard, Secretary Maureen Comer, Treasurer Van Allen Rice, Assistant Treasurer Amy Willis and Board Members Susie Bare, Eileen Buscemi, Pam Kubik, Judy Lopez, Cyndi Papia, Renee Salvatore, Betty Todd and Mary Traina, Chaplain Bill Baldree, Sergeant-at-Arms Dev Lippitt. At the same meeting, the Officers and Board of the New Bern High School Junior Civitan Club were also installed by President Parker. Their advisor is Laura Miller-McLemore and NBCC Liaison to the Junior Club is Jennifer Potter.
Annual Club Awards for the 2021-22 Civitan of the Year went to Van Allen Rice for his chairmanship of the Ramp Building Committee, and Citizen of the Year went to Maureen Comer for her numerous volunteer efforts in the Club and Community.
The New Bern Civitan Club meets twice a month at Paula’s restaurant, and all are invited to find out more about the club by visiting New Bern Civitan Club.
By Maureen Comer