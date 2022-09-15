Melissa Dees Joins Coldwell Banker, Sea Coast Advantage Team

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage is pleased to announce that Melissa Dees has joined their Atlantic Beach office. “Melissa is an experienced professional with a comprehensive knowledge of our local marketplace,” said Nema Blankenship, Managing Broker.
“With an incredible work ethic and focus on providing her clients with the guidance they need to make informed decisions, she is poised for continued success in real estate.”
A native of Carteret County who was raised in Morehead City, Dees provides her clients with an insider’s perspective on local property values, school districts, neighborhood amenities and service providers. “It’s a pleasure for me to help my clients transition into my hometown successfully,” said Dees, “and I love having a chance to share my local knowledge to help them find the perfect home and location to fit their needs.”
Having graduated from Meredith College in Raleigh with a degree in Communications and Psychology, Dees is an active listener with an affinity for working with people. “It’s enjoyable for me to learn more about the interests and motivations that are important to my clients,” noted Dees. “This allows me to adapt my game plan, strategy and communication style to their individual goals and preferences.”
With a vast network of colleagues and professional connections, Dees strives to deliver seamless, smooth, successful transactions. Known for her results-oriented mindset, responsiveness and talent for negotiating with tact and precision, she enjoys connecting her clients to proven and reputable local professionals to help with their related needs, from mortgage and title companies to landscapers, painters, contractors and plumbers.
“I’m thrilled to be pairing my local expertise and real estate knowledge with the support and marketing power of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage,” said Dees. “This will take my service to a new level, as it will allow me to pass on to my clients the benefits of the company’s highly trained administrative team, advanced technology and superior market presence. All that plus the advantage of working with a brand that is known and respected worldwide.”
When she isn’t busy helping her clients, Dees enjoys reading, cooking, being outside and spending time with family and friends. She lives in Morehead City with her husband, three children, two cats and dog Coco.
Melissa Dees is eager to leverage her tenacious work ethic and listening skills for your benefit. Connect with her at 252-241-9801, or via email.
By Kathy Alexander