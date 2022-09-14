Little Talks Lecture Series Featuring Karen Schaaf

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present Little Talks in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. Little Talks is a casual lecture series that invites attendees to listen to an expert on a given subject and then participate in an open dialogue with the lecturer and other attendees. The upcoming Little Talks lecture will be given by Karen Schaaf, a local artist who specializes in watercolors. The lecture will be on Thursday, October 20 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for CAC&G members, $15 for nonmembers, and free to children under the age of 18.
Join Karen Schaaf as she leads you through a discussion on the WSNC 2022 National Exhibition currently on display in the Main Gallery. Learn more about the medium of watercolor and what goes into creating a competitive work from both an artist’s and juror’s perspective. An internationally award-winning artist and instructor, Karen has been awarded signature status in the National Watercolor Society, the Southern Watercolor Society, the Georgia Watercolor Society, and the Watercolor Society of North Carolina. She is currently featured in Splash 23: The Best of Watercolor magazine, and her painting Joculare is one of the works accepted into the current exhibition.
Wine and other light refreshments will be provided.
