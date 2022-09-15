Fugitive Sex Offender Arrested

On September 8, 2022, members of the New Bern Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, along with the United States Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force, conducted a warrant operation in the Sunnyside community of New Bern. Fugitive Del Marcel Williams was wanted in Virginia for 2nd Degree Forcible Sexual Offense and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. He faces the same charges in New Bern in separate, unrelated cases. Williams is identified as a “Sexually Violent Predator” in the State of Virginia.
At the time of his arrest, Williams was in possession of a stolen firearm. He has been charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and a Fugitive Warrant for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender out of Virginia. Williams is currently being held in the Craven County Jail under a $750,000 bond for his charges in North Carolina and no bond for his fugitive warrant.
By Captain David Daniels, Operations Division Commander