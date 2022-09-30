Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears

We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
First stop was Speedway on Washington Post Road where we met NC Wildlife Senior Officer Ryan Biggerstaff and Intern Dawson Virgo.
Video of Brices Creek Boat Ramp/Dock taken at 9:30 a.m.
Since we were across the street from Merchant’s Grocery Store, we couldn’t resist checking in and getting their famous breakfast biscuits! Jason and Roy had been cooking for residents for a couple of hours.
Jason told us they normally make five pots of coffee by 10 a.m. and 15 pounds of bacon all day. This morning they had already made 11 pots of coffee and 15 pounds of bacon by 9:30 a.m. A lot of their customers came from the Hunters Ridge Neighborhood who had been without power from Progress Energy. Merchant’s Grocery is down the road and has Duke Energy.
Video of Union Point Park taken at 10:28 a.m.:
Photos from around town:
By Wendy Card, Editor