Explore Mum’s the Word Exhibit at the Bank of the Arts

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present Mum’s the Word in the Director’s Gallery for the month of October. Each piece in the exhibition features Chrysanthemums, with one work to be selected for the 2023 Mumfest logo. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the October ArtWalk from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21.
New Bern’s annual Mumfest brings thousands of people to the downtown area for fun, shopping, and entertainment. As part of the 2022 New Bern Mumfest, Craven Arts Council will host the annual Mum’s the Word exhibition and art contest. Participating artists include Patti Louise Pasteur, Sydney Gilgo, and Lee Tripi. Entries will be reviewed by members from the Mumfest planning committee and one winner’s artwork will be selected for the 2023 Mumfest logo and will be featured on promotional items including tee shirts, banners and bags. Other works will be offered for sale at 60/40 consignment split in the artists’ favor.
The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Development Director.
By Mairin Gwyn