Enjoy a Delicious Chicken Dinner While Doing Good

Berne Masonic Lodge is holding its 37th Annual BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser at 2100 S. Glenburnie Rd on Friday, Sept, 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plates are $10 and consist of half a BBQ chicken, beans, cole slaw, and a dinner roll. Beverage not included. 100% of the proceeds go to supporting our charities. Tickets can be purchased from any member, or by texting Clifton Game at 252-671-4967 or John Viviano at 586-344- 3597. Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite. Take out only.
Supported venues may include, but are not limited to, Masonic Home for Children Oxford, Masonic and Eastern Star Home, Edward Teach Youth Sailing Association, New Bern Sunday School Baseball League, Colonial Capital Humane Society, and Masonic Services Association.
Any organization or person purchasing 10 or more tickets can request free local delivery to the same location.
900 chicken dinners sold out last year. Don’t wait to get your ticket!”
By Aaron L. Clark