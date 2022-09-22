Craven County will Host Town Halls to Provide Residents Information on Property Tax Revaluation

Craven County will hold a series of educational town hall meetings across Craven County to provide taxpayers with important information and opportunities to ask questions regarding Craven County’s revaluation process taking place in 2023. Topics covered will include an explanation of what revaluation is and why it is important, the revaluation cycle and timeline, information on how to appeal new values, and Craven County real estate market statistics.
Town Hall meetings led by Leslie Young, Craven County Tax Administrator, and staff will be held:
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
|6 p.m.
|Craven County Courthouse Courtroom 4
302 Broad St., New Bern
|Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
|6 p.m.
|City of Havelock City Hall
1 Governmental Ave., Havelock
|Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
|6 p.m.
|Cove City Volunteer Fire Department
425 S. Main St., Cove City
|Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
|6 p.m.
|West Craven High School. Performing Arts Auditorium, 2600 Streets Ferry Rd., Vanceboro
|Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
|6 p.m.
|Harlowe Community Center
125 Godette School Rd., Havelock
|Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
|6 p.m.
|Brinson Elementary School Technology Center
319 Neuse Forrest Ave., New Bern
|Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
|6 p.m.
|Tri Community Volunteer Fire Department
200 Saints Delights Church Rd., New Bern
|Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
|6 p.m.
|River Bend Town Hall
45 Shoreline Dr., New Bern
For those unable to attend a live session, a video of the information presented at the town hall meetings will be available on the Craven County Tax Department website by November 1.
“Craven County wants property owners to be involved and familiar with the revaluation process. We want to ensure taxpayers have accurate information as to why revaluation is done and to have an opportunity to ask questions throughout the process,” said Young.
The purpose of revaluation is to ensure all properties are appraised at their current fair market value as of January 1 of the revaluation year. Property values can change at different rates over time. Revaluation is not intended to increase revenue for the county. The intent of revaluation is to provide equalization among property owners and classes of property across the county and to ensure the county’s tax responsibility is spread fairly and equitably.
North Carolina General Statute 105-286 requires counties to conduct a revaluation at least once every eight years. The Craven County Board of Commissioners has adopted a four-year revaluation cycle to better reflect changes in Craven County’s market conditions; however, revaluation has not occurred since 2016 due to the planned 2020 revaluation being rescheduled for 2023 because of Hurricane Florence.
The effect revaluation has on tax notices cannot be determined until the Craven County Board of Commissioners sets the tax rate each year during the county budget process. Property taxes are calculated by multiplying the property’s appraised value by the tax rate. Craven County’s current tax rate is $.56 per $100 in valuation. The Craven County Board of Commissioners will announce the 2023 tax rate in June 2023.
“Revaluation is just one piece in the equation of how a property value is connected to the tax notice. It is important for taxpayers to know that in this process, many property values will likely increase, some may decrease, and some may stay the same. The impact to tax bills will be determined when the tax rate is set by the Craven County Board of Commissioners in June 2023,” said Glenn Jones, Craven County Chief Appraiser.
The timeline for the 2023 revaluation is:
|Oct. 17, 2022
|Town Hall Meeting Education Sessions Begin
|Oct. 18, 2022
|2023 Schedules of Values, Standards and Rules Available for Review
|Nov. 7, 2022
|Public Hearing on 2023 Schedules of Values, Standards and Rules
|Nov. 21, 2022
|Adoption of 2023 Schedules of Values, Standards and Rules
|Dec. 22, 2022
|Last Day to Appeal 2023 Schedules of Values, Standards and Rules
|Jan. 1, 2023
|Effective Date of Revaluation
|Feb. 27, 2023
|Revaluation Notice of New Values to be Mailed this Week
|April 3, 2023
|Board of Equalization and Review Convenes
|May 22, 2023
|Last Day to Submit an Appeal and Board of Equalization and Review Adjourns
|June 2023
|Tax Rate Adopted by Craven County Board of Commissioners with Budget
|July 2023
|Tax Notices Based Upon New Values and Tax Rate to be Mailed
For more information on Craven County’s 2023 revaluation, visit the Craven County Tax Administration website frequently or email questions to Revaluation2023.