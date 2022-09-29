Craven County Schools Announce Remote Learning Day — Sept. 30

Due to the forecasted inclement weather associated with Hurricane Ian, Craven County Schools will have a remote learning day on Friday, Sept. 30 for all students and staff. All District buildings will also be closed.
Remote learning is taking place in order to avoid having to make-up the day.
Your child’s teacher and/or school will provide additional information about remote learning for the day.
All extracurricular activities and afterschool programs scheduled for Sept. 30 are cancelled.
Please know Craven County Schools doesn’t make these decisions lightly. We have many factors to consider, especially the projected high winds that prohibit the safe travel of school buses, potential flooding, and the distance many of our students and staff have to travel.
Please stay safe and continue to monitor the district’s websites and social media channels for the latest communications, as well as local media outlets for weather conditions.
Via Craven County Schools