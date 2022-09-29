Craven CC will Close Due to Threat of Dangerous Weather Conditions

Craven Community College will be closed Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2, due to the threat of dangerous weather conditions associated with Hurricane Ian.
This closure will affect classes and activities at all locations, including New Bern, Havelock and the Volt Center. Only emergency personnel will have access to the grounds and facilities until college officials have deemed the campus safe for staff, faculty and students.
Classes scheduled for tonight, Sept. 29, will operate as planned.
Please continue to monitor the college’s website, social media, and Rave alerts for additional information.
By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications