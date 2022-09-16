Craven Arts Council and Gallery hosting Exhibition of the NC Watercolor Society

Craven Arts Council and Gallery is proud to host an exhibition of the North Carolina Watercolor Society in the Main Gallery at Bank of the Arts during the month of October. This exhibition will feature works by local watercolor artists on wide array of subjects in a variety of styles. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the downtown New Bern ArtWalk, October 21 and November 11, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
As a part of the Watercolor Society of North Carolina’s Annual Conference, CAC&G will host the Annual Juried Exhibition in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. This exhibition will feature 80 paintings from members of the WSNC from across the state chosen by juror Don Andrews. Andrews is a nationally known watercolor artist and workshop instructor. He is an active member and past board president of the American Watercolor Society. For more information on the exhibition and conference, please visit NC Watercolor.
Admission to all galleries at Bank of the Arts is free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Development Director.
By Mairin Gwyn