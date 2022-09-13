Colleen Roberts Will Present Updates on Projects, Programs, and Services During CWF Luncheon

As the City of New Bern moves forward under the direction of a new Board of Aldermen, New Bern’s Public Information Officer and Brand Manager, Colleen Roberts, will join us with an update on projects, programs, and services across the city. One of her updates will include what’s going on with the City’s resiliency plan which was adopted earlier this year. Colleen was born and raised in Washington, D.C. She attended college in Baltimore, Maryland. After a 15-year career in broadcast journalism, Colleen was recruited by the Military Growth Task Force to lead communications efforts across eastern North Carolina. In 2011, she joined the City of New Bern as its first citywide Public Information Officer. In addition to online and social media communications and public relations, she manages the City’s government access channel, City 3 TV. Colleen is a member of North Carolina City & County Communicators (NC3C) as well as the City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA). Please join Coastal Women’s Forum on Wednesday, September 21 at 11:30 a.m. at The Flame Banquet Center to hear more from Colleen Roberts about New Bern’s exciting progress and future plans!
Registration is required. The registration deadline is 12:00 Noon on the Friday before the daytime meeting. The registration fee of $25 includes a buffet lunch menu made by Smoke himself from the Flame, including dessert, tea and coffee.
Meal Cancellation Policy:
If you made a reservation and cannot attend, please CANCEL your reservation to (CWFLunch) no later than noon on the Monday before the lunch meeting, or you will be responsible to cover the cost of your meal.
To register, click here.
By Michele Douglas