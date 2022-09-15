CarolinaEast Foundation Issues Grant Dollars to Help Local Organizations

The CarolinaEast Foundation and local nonprofit representatives gathered on Wednesday, September 14 in a true testament of their shared mission to make our communities stronger and healthier. The Foundation distributed checks that made up the $132,801 available to disburse from the Foundation’s first grant cycle of fiscal year 2023.
These donor dollars come largely from the monies donated during CarolinaEast Health System’s 2021 Employee Campaign. During this annual two week long fundraising campaign, over 50% of the work force at CarolinaEast gave of their time and dollars, bringing in a remarkable total of $402,328.00 with 100% of those dollars dedicated to directly serving the healthcare needs of the local communities in coastal North Carolina.
“It is a privilege to present these grant dollars to our local non-profit partners, and I am humbled by the generosity of our donors,” said Jared Brinkley, CarolinaEast Foundation Executive Director. “The staff across CarolinaEast Health System have made possible more than three million dollars dedicated to non-profit grants such as those presented today over the past five years.”
The CarolinaEast Foundation Board of Directors approved these grants given to twelve local non-profit organizations that share CarolinaEast Health System’s vision for health and wellness. A second grant cycle will take place later this year, and the remaining funds will help the community through the Foundation’s patient assistance program. This program assists patients and family members with a variety of medical needs, such as gas cards for transportation to and from treatment, prescription medications, as well as medical supplies and equipment.
The following non-profits were served with these grant dollars:
|Organization Name
|Program Description
|Catholic Charities
|Senior Pharmacy program assisting low-income seniors
|Coastal Women’s Shelter
|Emergency Shelter Repair / Maintenance Assistance for domestic violence shelter
|Hope Clinic
|Indigent Medical Care & Substance Abuse Treatment program
|Hope for Harrison
|Live your Life program helping persons living with neuromuscular disease
|Hope Recovery Homes
|Scholarship program for persons struggling with substance abuse
|MERCI Clinic
|Technology and Communication program
|Pamlico County Foundation for the Aged
|Ramp Construction project
|Realize U 252
|Scholarship program for persons struggling with substance abuse
|Thera-Paws Therapy Program at CarolinaEast
|Fenced areas and self-watering stations for therapy dogs
|Township Seven EMS
|Emergency Medical Technician Intern program
|Twin Rivers YMCA
|LIVESTRONG program at the YMCA for cancer survivors
|YMCA Camp Sea Gull / Camp Seafarer
|Anchoring the Family Weekend for those either living with or surviving cancer
By Brandy Popp