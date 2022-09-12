Building Hope – The 2022 CCSAP Resilience Symposium

The Coastal Coalition for Substance Awareness & Prevention (CCSAP) will be hosting the 2022 Resilience Symposium: Building Hope on Friday, September 30 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. This event only costs $40 and includes lunch and snacks provided by Posh Nosh.
The past two years have been stressful – even traumatic for many – helping us recognize the importance of connections and learning strategies to enhance our ability to bounce forward and thrive. Building on the momentum from the 2021 Resilience Symposium, this year’s symposium will offer more strategies to cultivate resiliency, build hope, and create safe, stable environments to thrive in our work, lives, and communities. Please join us for an engaging day of speakers, trainers, and therapists on creating trauma-informed multidisciplinary teams, ways to use social and emotional learning as best practices in your work, the impact of adversity on relational health, developing resilience, overcoming burnout, building protective factors, how to recognize human trafficking, and how to recognize and reverse an overdose. There will also be sessions on self-care, art therapy and EMDR, music therapy and creative expressive arts, restorative yoga, as well as ten-minute chair massages throughout the day. Lastly, we will close the day with a motivating keynote on how to move from being trauma aware to being trauma informed.
You can learn more about the event and register at Resilience Symposium. Registration closes on Friday, September 23. Space is limited, so register today!
CCSAP is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization focused on preventing youth substance misuse. We provide evidence-based programs, host events, offer trainings, and share resources. We are currently in year 7 of the Drug Free Communities (DFC) Support Program. This learning opportunity is made possible by funding through the DFC grant, the Craven County ABC Board, and the Wilmington Treatment Center.
For any questions, please contact CCSAP by email or by calling 704-473-0829.
By Keosha Williams