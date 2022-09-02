Blackbeard Sailing Club Announces Antique and Classic Boat Show

The North Carolina Coastal & Piedmont Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society is having a showing of antique and classic boats at Blackbeard Sailing Club at 1215 Barkentine Dr. on Saturday October 22, 2022 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Drop by and see these beauties on land and in the water. You might even get invited for a boat ride!
You don’t have to own a boat to be able to appreciate the care that has gone into the restoration and preservation of these craft. The real draw is the beauty of the boats themselves–pictures and videos don’t do them justice. You can’t really see the depth of the many coats of varnish, be blinded by the gleam of the chrome fixtures or experience the throaty sound of an old engine. The owners are more than happy to share their knowledge of these boats in general and their boat specifically. They have rich histories. We hope you will attend and leave with a new appreciation for antique and classic boats.
No admission for spectators
Small entry fee for boats
Sponsored by North Carolina Coastal & Piedmont Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society
By Judy Hills