Benefit Motorcycle Ride for Coastal Women’s Shelter will Wind Thru Craven, Pamlico, and Jones Counties

The planning committee of the Annual Motorcycle Benefit Ride to help end domestic violence for Coastal Women’s Shelter announces the third annual benefit ride on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The 120-mile ride will be led by the Punishers LEMC NC Originals and will wind through country roads in Craven, Pamlico, and Jones counties. The ride will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. at Temple Church 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern with kick stands up at 11:30 a.m. and will end at the Jones County Civic Center in Trenton, NC. The planning committee is expecting over 250 bikers to join this ride for this worthy cause. Last year over 200 bikers turned out and the event raised thousands of dollars for victims and survivors of domestic violence, clients of Coastal Women’s Shelter.
The fun will continue at Jones County Civic Center with biker games hosted by New Bern Harley Riders. The games will include slow ride, ball drop, and balloon toss, just to name a few, with prizes given out to the winners of each activity. There will be food served, a 50/50 raffle, and photos with your bike.
Event Details:
Advance discount $15.00 tickets can be purchased at Mitchell Hardware, 215 Craven Street, New Bern, NC and Boneyard Harley-Davidson, 2300 Elaines Way, Winterville, NC. The day of the ride on September 24, 2022, at registration at Temple Church, tickets will be $20 for riders, $15 for passengers and non-riders.
There will free food and entertainment with Big Jim Kohler and the band with Kathy Kohler, a 50/50 raffle, photos with your bike, and biker games hosted and run by New Bern Harley Riders.
The committee would like to thank the generous sponsors of the event: Law Tigers, Trent GMC Cadillac, Bear City Cycles, and Tom McGrath Law Group. And a special thanks to Pastor Jim Pennington, Pastor of Temple Church, for providing the location for the beginning of the ride.
For more information visit CWSNC.
By Johanna Schaefer