Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the work of Bernice Abraham in the Director’s Gallery for the month of September. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the September ArtWalk from 5 – 8 pm on Friday, September 9th.
Abraham is a local mixed-media artist who paints many different subject matters including landscapes of various parts of New Bern. She studied at the Parson’s School of Design in New York City, as well as at East Carolina University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree. Later she received her Masters in Education from the University of Hawaii. In Hawaii Abraham also worked at the Honolulu Museum of Art. She uses many different mediums such as oil, watercolor, ink and mixed-media and believes that restricting her medium to one negatively affects her artistic process. Bernice Abraham’s exhibition will be up for the entire month of September with a reception during the September ArtWalk on September 9th between 5 and 8 pm.
The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.
By Mairin Gwyn Narron