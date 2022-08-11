Weekend Happenings in the Greater New Bern Area: August 11 – 14, 2022

Around Town
Discover Scuba with Divin’ Dawgs! Their experiences team of certified divers introduces newcomers to the diving world. Seasoned divers can sign up for fun dives. They offer classes for beginnings to others needed recertification. Check out their Dive Shop located at 801 Cardinal Road in New Bern. Call 252-638-3432.
Havelock City Park will once again become an outdoor movie theater, tonight for the conclusion of our “Summer Movies in the Park.” Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy “Space Jam: A New Legacy” beginning at dusk (estimated between 8:00 pm and 8:30 pm). Food and snack vendors will also be onsite.
New Bern Parks & Recreation is requesting public input for their Master Plan. People are invited to stop in West New Bern Recreation Center tomorrow, August 12 from 2 – 4 p.m. at 1225 Pinetree Drive or visit the Parks and Recreation tent during the Footloose on the Neuse Concert from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Union Point Park.
Arts & Entertainment
Friday: Art Walk New Bern, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at participating businesses and nonprofits
Visit Michaelé Artist in Glass & Clay at Studio M to see all kinds of artworks at 217 Middle Street. Call 626-0120.
Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle Street.
Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle Street.
Artists on display in Artisan Square.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 South Front Street.
Carolina Creations, 317 Pollock Street.
The Last Detail, 206 Craven Street.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday:
– Mayte Sweets 1 Year Anniversary at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock Street
Friday:
– Boomerang at The Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle Street
– Music by DangerAlien and food by BokaNinas Pacific Island Fusion at Brewery 99, 1014 Pollock Street.
Saturday:
– Southern Hellcats at The Garage, 1209 Pollock Street
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Things to Do
11th: Life on the Lesser Stairs, 3:30 p.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front Street. Call 252-639-3524.
12th: 11th Annual Free Family Fly-in, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Havelock Tourist & Event Center, 201 Tourist Center Drive, Havelock. Call 252-463-7155.
12th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert featuring The Ultimate Eagles Tribute – On the Border, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Call New Bern Parks and Recreation 252-639-2901.
12th – 14th: Pass The Remote: Blast from the Past, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m., Sun: 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567
13th: Cars and Coffee New Bern, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at New Bern Mall (behind Belk), 3100 Dr MLK Jr Boulevard.
13th: Walk with A Doc – Oral Health, 9:00 a.m. at Creekside Park, 1821 Old Airport Road.
13th: Tryon Palace Family Day, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., 529 S. Front Street. Call 252-639-3524.
13th: Religious Community Services 40th Birthday Block Party, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., 919 George Street.
14th: “Unlock Our Vote – Freedom Summer Tour: Craven County” kickoff event, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at 1000 Broad Street.
14th: Fife & Drum: A Military History of the 18th Century Through Music, 3:30 p.m. at North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front Street. Call Tryon Palace 252-639-3500.
Activities, Fun, and Games
Visit the New Bern-Craven County Public Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven Street.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front Street.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle Street.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Avenue.
Rollerland, 3502 Neuse Boulevard.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Cool off at the New Bern’s Aquatics Center at 1155 Laura Lane and the George Street Spray Park located behind the police station.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For details, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Bullet Train (R), DC League of Super-Pets (PG), Easter Sunday (PG13), Elvis (PG13), Mack & Rita (PG13), Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG), Top Gun: Maverick (PG13), Where the Crawdads Sing (PG13), and Elvis (PG13).
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern, Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.