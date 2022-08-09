Walk Part of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail in New Bern

Does North Carolina’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail (MST) look too daunting to hike?
Carolina Nature Coalition is offering you a chance to walk a portion of the trail, right here, in New Bern.
Jim Grode, Trail Resource Manager for Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, and Michael Schachter, President of CNC, will guide us from the spectacular vista at Lawson Creek Park, to Leander Morgan Park (named for the 1st and only Black Mayor of New Bern), followed by the panorama of Palace Point Common, then on to the cool comfort of the NC History Center where we can linger to recharge. From the Center you can choose to follow the trail further to Union Point Park or retrace your steps to meet up with your transports where the walk began – Lawson Creek Park.
Total walk time – Approximately 1 hour
Bottled water will be provided.
Carolina Nature Coalition invites you to join us on the MST New Bern walk Saturday, August 20, 200 at 9:15 a.m. at Lawson Creek Park.