United Way Celebrates 65 Years in Coastal Carolina

United Way of Coastal Carolina will be marking their 65-year anniversary with a fun-filled event, September at the Sound, on September 18, 2022 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Bogue Sound Distillery, located at 108 Bogue Commercial Drive in Bogue, NC. The event will feature distillery tours, followed by samplings of the spirits made at the distillery. Live music will be provided by Captain Dick and the Lost Seamen, a local Margaritaville style band. Two food trucks will be offering up delicious food to go with the friendly spirits, and the back deck will be set up for play with outdoor games such as Giant Jenga, Connect Four, Cornhole and more.
Tickets are $65 per person and include the distillery tour and sampling, one signature cocktail from the Distillery menu, a $10 food truck voucher, live music, games and a late summer afternoon on the deck enjoying the coastal lifestyle. Tickets can be purchased at Bogue Sound Distillery.
Bogue Sound Distillery offers premium quality gluten-free vodka, white whiskey, single malt whiskey, white rum and gin. The large distillery houses a museum showing how stills and spirits were made in the late 1700s and early 1800s. A restored 1923 Ford Model-T pickup, complete with whiskey barrels is on display, along with a 1900s grist mill and some local family history. Guests can tour the distillery museum and watch Bogue Sound’s 500-gallon still and 27-gallon test still actively engaged in liquor production processes.
The United Way of Coastal Carolina had its beginnings in the Coastal Carolina area in 1957. Started as a community fundraising organization many years ago, United Way has developed into an organization focused on measurable, long-lasting results for the local community’s most compelling needs. United Way fights for the Health, Education, and the Financial Stability of every person in every community. Currently there are 13 funded programs serving individuals in Carteret, Craven, Jones and Pamlico Counties. Funds are raised locally to fund local programs. For more information visit unitedwaycoastalnc.org.
By Sherwood Crawford