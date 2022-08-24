Tryon Palace is Hosting a Lawn Party

You are invited to the Palace for a Lawn Party! On Saturday, September 10, Tryon Palace is hosting a fabulous party on its historic site grounds, and there will be food, live music to enjoy and dance to, entertainment, and fun for all ages. The Tryon Palace Lawn Party event is a new fundraiser in support of the Tryon Palace Foundation.
There will be engaging historic activities and crafts on the North Lawn to see and do. The 1st NC Regiment of the Continental Army and the 35th Regiment of the United States Colored Troops will be there. Expect an appearance of Tryon Palace’s Fife and Drum Corps. On the great South Lawn, there will be all the fixings of an evening of fun for everyone! Your choice of lawn games – cornhole, giant Jenga, ladder ball and Connect 4 – and other activities to enjoy while listening to live music and dancing with hula hoops. You can visit with birds and snakes from the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter or indulge in a tale with StoryWalk.
It’s not a party without food! Dinner includes savory barbeque, fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and ice cream! For all those young at heart there will be a s’mores station to indulge in. For adults who want to chill on the South Lawn with breathtaking views of the river, wine and beer is available for purchase. The grand finale to the evening – just as the sun sets, a performance of fire dancers! Do not miss this amazing event!
Tickets are $25.00 for adults, $10.00 for youth ages 6 to 14 years, and children 5 and under are admitted free. Tickets include everything but the wine and beer. There will be tables for dining but bring your lawn chair and blanket for a fun and friendly picnic on the Palace grounds under the evening sky.
The Tryon Palace Lawn Party is sponsored by Optimum and by Bob and Carol Mattocks. All proceeds raised from sponsorships and ticket sales benefit the Tryon Palace Foundation, which supports Tryon Palace’s educational and cultural programming such as Palace Scholars, Garden Sprouts, lecture series, reenactment groups, and more.
Tickets can be purchased online at Tryon Palace Lawn Party, or by calling 252-639-3500. They can also be purchased on site at the North Carolina History Center, located at 529 S. Front Street, New Bern.
By Nancy Figiel, Tryon Palace Public Affairs Director