Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: August 18 – 21, 2022

Around Town
Join Jenna’s Just-In Boutique and Bites on Board Charcuterie on August 20 at 10 a.m. for Soft Opening where you can eat, sip and shop at 2027 S. Glenburnie Road.
On behalf of the PIE Board of Directors, you are invited to show your support of Stuff the Bus on August 20, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in front of Staples on Dr. MLK, Jr. Boulevard in New Bern! We would love for you to drop by, visit with, and thank over 100 Craven County teachers and community partners for volunteering! Also, PB’s Italian Ice truck will be there, so win-win! Thank you for supporting our Craven County Schools students as we prepare them for a fabulous school year! – Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven Partners In Education
Calendar
18th: Zumba in the Park, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at City Park, 198 Cunningham Boulevard, Havelock. Call 252-671-2678.
19th: Drive-in Theater: Back to the Future, 8:15 p.m. at Lawson Creek Park, 1309 Country Club Road. Presented by New Bern Parks & Recreation. Call 252-639-2901.
19th – 2oth: Yard Sale, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the New Bern Shrine Club, 2102 S. Glenburnie Road.
19th – 21st: Pass The Remote: Blast from the Past, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m., Sun: 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.
20th: Outlander: Spark of the Rebellion, 9:15 a.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front Street. Call 252-639-3524.
20th: Stuff the Bus, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Staples, 3230 Dr MLK Jr Boulevard. Presented by Craven Partners in Education. Call 252-514-6321.
20th: Yak Attack, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Jack’s Island, Lawson Creek Park, 1309 Country Club Road. Call 252-658-7202.
20th: SUAH Dance Theater West African Dance Performance & Workshop, 1:00 p.m. at J. Murphy Smith Center, 508 Middle Street.
Stop by the New Bern Farmers Market every Saturday! Get locally grown produce, foods, arts, crafts and meet new friends or catch up with old ones! They are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 412 S. Front St.
Visit the New Bern-Craven County Public Library for free Wi-Fi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Entertainment & Live Music
Thursday: Phlocking with Pirates of Neuse Parrot Head Club at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 415 South Front Street
Friday: Gigi’s Snack Shack and Joe Baes Project at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 East
Saturday: Patrick Reid Performance at the Saltwater Grill, 1 Marina Road in River Bend.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Activities, Fun, and Games
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven Street.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front Street.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle Street.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Avenue.
Rollerland, 3502 Neuse Boulevard.
Arts
Visit Michaelé Artist in Glass & Clay at Studio M at 217 Middle Street. Call 252-626-0120.
Accidental Artist at 219-A Craven Street
Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle Street
Bear Hands Art Factory at 1820 Trent Boulevard
Carolina Creations at 317 Pollock Street
Community Artist Gallery at 309 Middle Street
Next Chapter Books & Art at 320 South Front Street
The Last Detail at 206 Craven Street
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Cool off at the New Bern’s Aquatics Center at 1155 Laura Lane and the George Street Spray Park located behind the police station.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For details, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. DC League of Super-Pets (PG), Elvis (PG13), Jurassic World Dominion (PG13), Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG), Nope (R), Thor: Love and Thunder (PG13), Top Gun: Maverick (PG13), and Where the Crawdads Sing (PG13). Coming Soon: Bullet Train (R) on August 5.
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.