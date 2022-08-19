Email This Post Email This Post

Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – August 19, 2022

August 19, 2022

Catfish Lake

As of this afternoon, the Swim Guide main website was down. So, the map may not be updated (or even on the page), but the information below is correct!

Upper Neuse

Two sites failed on the Upper Neuse this week: Clayton River Walk and Smithfield Town Commons.

Lower Neuse

Four sites failed this week: Glenburnie, Bridgeton, Lawson Park and Slocum Creek in Havelock.

Tar-Pamlico

Washington waterfront, Havens Gardens in Washington and Bonner Point in Bath failed this week.

Happy swimming, folks! 

By Sound Rivers

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design