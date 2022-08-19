Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – August 19, 2022

As of this afternoon, the Swim Guide main website was down. So, the map may not be updated (or even on the page), but the information below is correct!
Upper Neuse
Two sites failed on the Upper Neuse this week: Clayton River Walk and Smithfield Town Commons.
Lower Neuse
Four sites failed this week: Glenburnie, Bridgeton, Lawson Park and Slocum Creek in Havelock.
Tar-Pamlico
Washington waterfront, Havens Gardens in Washington and Bonner Point in Bath failed this week.
Happy swimming, folks!
By Sound Rivers