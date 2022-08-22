Roadtrip to Cheer for New Bern High Bears Football Team

The New Bern High School Bears Football Team will be traveling to Maury High School in Norfolk, VA to take on the Commodores. If you were at last year’s matchup, then you already know it was a nailbiter! You don’t want to miss round 2! It’s going to be EPIC!
Let’s show up so we can show out for our Bears! I need to know who will be interested in riding on a chartered bus to VA. Tad bit of info: Maury High is 3 hours 14 minutes/156 miles away.
Cost is $65 per seat. All money will be due by September 3. We will only purchase the buses with 100% participation. Depending on total interested we could possibly take 2 buses.
If we do not get enough participation, we will cancel the reservation — please be sure you want a seat.
The bus will leave at 3:15 p.m. On September 9 to ensure on time arrival for kickoff. So, schedule those early release PTOs for work. Let’s Support Our Bears!
Call Denise at 951-837-8395 to sign up.
Information provided by Denise Magwood