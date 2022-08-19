Email This Post Email This Post

Pocket Yacht Becomes Dealer for New Boat Brand — SOLARA

August 19, 2022

Solara_S-310-CW Pocket Yacht

Pocket Yacht Company becomes the dealer for the all-new boat brand, Solara. Solara is the new brand of boats from the manufacturer Fluid Motion, the builder of Ranger Tugs and Cutwater Boats.

The Solara model line-up features several trailerable sport, cruising, and fishing designs that feature innovative, versatile layouts. Whether out for a cruise, chasing the bite, or playing in the sunshine, every new Solara delivers comfort, efficiency, and quality. Loaded with features that other brands charge extra for, Solara is defining the new standard.

“We are proud to represent the all-new Solara brand at our North Carolina and Maryland stores,” says Mark Schulstad, owner of Pocket Yacht Company. “The flagship Solara S-310 CW is a boat our clientele will be very excited about.”

“Solara is our new luxury adventure line of boats that are fast, fun, and ready for action. These new boats are turn-key, so owners can start having fun the moment their boat hits the water,” says John Livingston, President of Solara Boats.

For more information, call 888-519-9120.

By Lauren Mahoney

