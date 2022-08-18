Email This Post Email This Post

Participate in Hope For The Warriors Virtual Wellness Challenge

August 17, 2022

Hope For The Warriors Patriot Day Challenge

Participants can now register for the Hope For The Warriors Patriot Day 30×30 Virtual Wellness Challenge. Kicking off Sept. 1 and running through Sept. 30, individuals can participate in the free virtual wellness challenge from anywhere in the world.

The Patriot Day 30×30 Challenge is designed to support individuals reaching their total body wellness goals while honoring and remembering those that lost their lives on 9/11.

Participants are challenged to partake in an activity that positively benefits his/her well-being for a minimum of 30 minutes for 30 days. Any activity counts — walking, running, yoga, meditating, hiking, swimming.

Participants are encouraged to register for the free 30-day wellness challenge before or by August 31 at hopeforthewarriors.org. Individuals can log their daily activity through the website to maintain a cumulative total for the challenge. Twice a week, participants will receive emails that promote mind, body, spirit, connectivity, and overall personal well-being.

For $30, a 30×30 Patriot Challenge t-shirt is available during registration. (T-shirt will arrive at the end of the challenge).

“We at Hope For The Warriors constantly stress the importance of one’s well-being to the military families that we serve,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO of the nonprofit organization. “Through this annual 30×30 Patriot Challenge we aim to share some tips and tricks for military and civilian families to take a moment to focus on their own mental health, while understanding it’s different for each individual.”

By Erin McCloskey, LLC

