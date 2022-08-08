New Bern Residents Elect New Mayor and Three New Aldermen, Three Others Ran Uncontested

August 8, 2022

New Bern City Hall

According to the NC State Board of Elections, Jeffrey Odham will become New Bern’s Mayor, Rick Prill will become the Alderman of Ward 1, and Hazel Royal will become the Alderman of Ward 2.

The City’s Municipal Election took place on May 17 and Bob Brinson won the contested race for Alderman of Ward 6. Barbara Best for Alderman Ward 5, Johnnie Ray Kinsey for Alderman Ward 4, and Bobby Aster for Alderman Ward 3 ran unopposed. See previous article with New Bern Municipal and Craven County Commissioner election results.

Carole M. Dempsey the Interim Director of the Craven County Board of Elections informed us that the New Bern Board of Aldermen will set the date for the swearing in of the new elected officials.

Here’s the results:

Mayor

Jeffrey T. Odham                              Ballot Count:  3,191           Percent:  51.71%

Toussaint E. Summers, Jr.             Ballot Count: 2,980            Percent:  48.29%

Alderman Ward 1

Rick Prill                                             Ballot Count: 781               Percent:  56.47%

Sabrina Bengel                                  Ballot Count: 602               Percent:  43.53%

Alderman Ward 2

Hazel Royal                                       Ballot Count: 379               Percent:  52.49%

Jennell Reddick                               Ballot Count: 343               Percent:  47.51%

By Wendy Card, Editor

