New Bern Residents Elect New Mayor and Three New Aldermen, Three Others Ran Uncontested

According to the NC State Board of Elections, Jeffrey Odham will become New Bern’s Mayor, Rick Prill will become the Alderman of Ward 1, and Hazel Royal will become the Alderman of Ward 2.
The City’s Municipal Election took place on May 17 and Bob Brinson won the contested race for Alderman of Ward 6. Barbara Best for Alderman Ward 5, Johnnie Ray Kinsey for Alderman Ward 4, and Bobby Aster for Alderman Ward 3 ran unopposed. See previous article with New Bern Municipal and Craven County Commissioner election results.
Carole M. Dempsey the Interim Director of the Craven County Board of Elections informed us that the New Bern Board of Aldermen will set the date for the swearing in of the new elected officials.
Here’s the results:
Mayor
Jeffrey T. Odham Ballot Count: 3,191 Percent: 51.71%
Toussaint E. Summers, Jr. Ballot Count: 2,980 Percent: 48.29%
Alderman Ward 1
Rick Prill Ballot Count: 781 Percent: 56.47%
Sabrina Bengel Ballot Count: 602 Percent: 43.53%
Alderman Ward 2
Hazel Royal Ballot Count: 379 Percent: 52.49%
Jennell Reddick Ballot Count: 343 Percent: 47.51%
