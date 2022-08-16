New Bern Now is Seeking a Media Coordinator

New Bern Now is an independently owned local news and information source. We connect our audience with the people, places, events, and happenings in New Bern and surrounding areas.
We’re looking to hire a Media Coordinator with exceptional communication skills and the ability to connect with people.
Media Coordinator’s Responsibilities include:
- Scan media marketplace to stay up to date on relevant information and share on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
- Engage with and share posts from other social media pages.
- Proofread, edit, upload and update content on company’s website and social media platforms that align with the company’s standards.
- Maintain consistency in content and ensure alignment with the brand history and plans.
Media Coordinator Requirements:
- Highly knowledgeable of best social media practices.
- Experience working with WordPress, MS Word, Adobe Acrobat Reader and Photoshop.
- Ability to develop appropriate and timely social media content.
- Ability to pay attention to detail.
- Goal oriented and customer oriented.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
- Excellent time management and planning skills to ensure deadlines are met.
This is a work from home position for an independent contractor starting at 20 – 22 hours per month.
Interested? Send us your resume today via email.
By Wendy Card, Editor