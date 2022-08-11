New Bern Civitan’s Host Labor Day Rib Sale Fundraiser

The New Bern Civitan Club is having its semi-annual BBQ Rib Fundraiser on Saturday, September 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly on 1208 Simmons Street, New Bern. A full rack of these slow-cooked ribs cost $20 and can be ordered with or without Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce. Ribs are pre-ordered ONLY!
Please order your ribs by Wednesday, August 31 by 5:00 p.m. and indicate if you want sauce applied. Cash or check made out to the New Bern Civitan Club is appreciated. (Sorry, no credit cards). You may pick up reserved orders via a drive-through lane in the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly no later than 11:30 a.m. You may order by e-mail or by calling or texting Randy at 252-670-9912.
Order early as this fundraiser is usually a sell-out!
The New Bern Civitan Club has been supporting many local charities for over 60 years. The Club is dedicated to helping the less fortunate, with a primary focus on intellectual and physical disabilities.
By Maureen Comer, Club Secretary