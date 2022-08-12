New Bern Board of Aldermen to be Sworn in on Monday, August 15, 2022

1. Administration of Oath of Office to Mayor.
The oath of office will be administered to the Mayor.
2. Administration of Oath of Office to Aldermen.
The oath of office will be administered to each Alderman.
3. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham. Prayer Coordinated by Mayor Odham. Pledge of Allegiance.
4. Roll Call.
5. Approval of Agenda.
6. Comments by Board Members Followed by Brief Reception.
This is an opportunity for the Board to make initial remarks to their fellow Board members, City Staff, and constituents. At the conclusion of the comments, a motion is needed to recess for a brief reception.
7. Appointment of Mayor Pro Tempore and Administration of Oath.
The Board will appoint a Mayor Pro Tern to perform mayoral duties in the absence of the Mayor.
8. Adjourn.
By Brenda Blanco, City Clerk