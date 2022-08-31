Middle Street Antique’s Served Downtown New Bern for Over Two Decades

If you’ve strolled down Middle Street since 1999, you were bound to see Middle Street Antique Shop.
A life-sized Elvis statue probably welcomed you. It’s easy to say that thousands of visitors were drawn to this unique shop, and many took photo opportunities and selfies at the entrance!
Gail Clark began her antiquing career over 23 years with six booths at Poor Charlie’s Flea Market and Antiques, one of the oldest antique stores in North Carolina.
Although Clark owned this specialty business, she didn’t consider it as a job. She said, “Every day has been fun on Middle Street. It’s never felt like a job. It’s always been fun coming to work and meeting the nicest people.”
This vintage and collectible shop have been a staple of Downtown New Bern for both residents and visitors alike.
Since hearing Clark was “Going out of Business” in June, we’ve checked in on her a couple of times and wished her the best. We were thrilled to see the inventory was selling quick. Items included jewelry, trinkets, furniture, signs, figurines, fine art, stained glass, oddities … even a large antique cash register. Middle Street Antiques has always offered a large selection of interesting pieces for everyone.
Some patrons go out of their way to check in on Clark’s shop just to see her faithful shop dogs, Lucy and Bella. Although she’s looking forward to retiring, her pups plan to work for treats in years to come!
Talking with locals who frequent her shop, they are saddened to hear that the store is closing but wish Clark the best in her future endeavors.
We’ve watched Gail Clark interact with customers for the past decade. She has always stopped what she was working on to talk to customers. Her drive and compassion to find unique items and desire to help others exemplify the spirit of a true entrepreneur.
We will miss Gail Clark and we wish her the best in her next chapter. Thank you for serving our community!
By Wendy Card, Editor