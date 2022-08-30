Learn Basic Copyright Practices during CWF Dinner with Attorney Angela Doughty

Coastal Women’s Forum will hold its next evening meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Chelsea Restaurant in New Bern. Informal networking will begin at 5:30pm. The meeting cost, which includes a buffet dinner, is $27 for members and visitors.
This month’s speaker will be Angela Doughty, Certified Trademark Law Specialist from New Bern’s law firm, Ward and Smith, P.A. She will guide us in adopting basic sound copyright practices. Angela is a North Carolina State Bar Board Specialist in Trademark Law and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) who also serves as Ward and Smith’s Director of Legal Innovation. Please join us in welcoming Angela Doughty to learn more about safe copyright law practices. We look forward to seeing you!
The deadline for reservations is 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. You can pay online with a credit card or at the door with cash or check.
Meal Cancellation Policy:
If you made a reservation and cannot attend, please cancel your reservation by emailing the dinner coordinator no later than noon on the Sunday before the evening meeting and the lunch coordinator no later than noon on the Monday before the lunch meeting or you will be responsible to cover the cost of your meal.
To learn more about what Coastal Women’s Forum has to offer, or to register online, visit Coastal Women’s Forum.
By Michele Douglas