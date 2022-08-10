Email This Post Email This Post

Hiking, Exploring Coastal Habitats and Kayaking Events at Maritime Museum

August 9, 2022
Beaufort Maritime Museum
Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center – NC Maritime Museum in Beaufort

Hiking and History on Shackleford Banks

August 17, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Experience Outer Banks history and wildlife with a guided hike on Shackleford Banks, part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore. Participants will take a ferry to an undeveloped barrier island. This field trip requires hiking through sandy terrain for long distances. $30. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events.

Exploring Coastal Habitats

August 23, 9:00 a.m.–noon

Discover the various plants and animals of the salt marsh and tidal flats at the Rachel Carson Reserve. A guided hike will take you through the different habitats found on Town Marsh and Bird Shoal. The terrain will be sandy, muddy, and wet. $20. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events.

Kayak the Salt Marsh

August 30, 9:00 a.m.–noon

Learn about the benefits of salt marshes while on the water. Basic kayak instruction and safety lessons on shore are followed by a two-mile paddle through the salt marsh. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must know how to swim; some kayak experience is recommended. $35 ($25 with own kayak). Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events.

By Cyndi Brown, Public Information Officer

