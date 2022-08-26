Fire of Freedom Based on the Life of Abraham H. Galloway

September 27, 2022 at the Cullman Performance Hall
This one-man play, performed by Mike Wiley, is based on the life of Abraham H. Galloway, a fiery young slave rebel, radical abolitionist, and Union spy who rose out of bondage to become one of the most significant and stirring black leaders in the South during the Civil War. He risked his life behind enemy lines, recruited black soldiers for the North, and fought racism in the Union army’s ranks. At the forefront of an African American political movement, Galloway lead a historic delegation of black southerners to the White House to meet with President Lincoln and to demand the full rights of citizenship. He later became one of the first black men elected to the North Carolina legislature.
Mike Wiley will deliver an amazing performance that illuminates Galloway’s life and deepens our insight into the Civil War and Reconstruction as experienced by African Americans in the South.
The performance is based on the book, The Fire of Freedom: Abraham Galloway & the Slaves’ Civil War, by David Cecelski, and adapted by playwright Howard Craft.
Tickets are on sale now! $5 plus tax.
Performance to begin at 7:00 p.m., at the NC History Center’s Cullman Performance Hall, 529 S. Front Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
For details call 252-639-3524 or visit tryonpalace.org.
BY Sharon Bryant