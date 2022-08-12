Down Home Country Barn Blast Supports Craven Master Gardener Efforts

Craven County Master Gardeners are hosting a fundraiser dinner at Dancing Branch Farm, September 17 from 4 – 7 p.m.
Dinner will be catered by The Country Biscuit and there will be an auction of delicious desserts home made by Master Gardeners.
Bring your own beverage.
Purchase tickets by credit card for $30 plus handling fee via Eventbrite.com. You do not need to print tickets. Or you can pay by check to:
CCEMGVA, Inc.
P.O. Box 14062
New Bern, NC 28561
Please include your email address along with check.
Sales support Master Gardener programs, tours, and gardens.
The event will be held at Dancing Branch Farm located at 3247 Old Airport Road.
Information submitted by Carole Glover