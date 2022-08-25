Craven County Customers to benefit from $300,000 UScellular Network Investment

UScellular continues to invest in its fast, high-quality network with the addition of a new cell site in northern Craven County and the addition of 5G service to a cell site in Grantsboro. The new site will enhance UScellular’s network along Highway 17 north of New Bern and is one of more than 710 sites the wireless carrier has across the state. In addition, 5G service was added to an existing site in Grantsboro and will provide customers in the area faster data speeds, seamless video chatting, and a more responsive mobile experience.
UScellular invested $800,000 in the two latest network advancements as part of the company’s ongoing North Carolina strategic network investments. In 2021, the company invested $192.6 million investment in its North Carolina network. This included $29 million in general network upgrades, $45.4 million in 5G modernizations and $118.2 million in 5G spectrum that will bring additional benefits in the coming years and advances the company’s multi-year 5G network strategy.
“At Uscellular we focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and a fast, reliable network to keep our customers connected to their friends and family,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales and operations for UScellular in eastern North Carolina. “Our engineers live and work in Craven County and monitor the network around the clock to ensure that it keeps up with the needs of our customers.”
UScellular’s local engineers travel throughout the company’s coverage area and make continuous improvements to ensure UScellular meets its promise to provide fast, dependable service. For more information about network coverage in the area, visit UScellular’s coverage map.
By Melissa McIntyre