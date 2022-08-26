Craven County 2021 Visitor Impact

Domestic and international visitors to and within Craven County spent $160 million in 2021, an increase of 39.6% from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
“The positive growth would not be possible without our incredible hospitality partners throughout Craven County. Our lodging partners, retailers, restaurants, and attractions can all be attributed to the successes that we had this year as a premier tourist destination,” said Melissa Riggle, executive director of Craven County Tourism Development Authority.
Tourism impact highlights for 2021
- The travel and tourism industry employs more than 1,185 people in Craven County.
- Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Craven County was $42.5 million.
- State tax revenue generated in Craven County totaled $9 million through state sales and excise taxes, and taxes on personal and corporate income. About $5.2 million in local taxes were generated from sales and property tax revenue from travel-generated and travel-supported businesses.
- Each Craven County resident saved an average of $121.00 in state and local taxes as a direct result of visitor spending.
- Craven County ranked 39th out of the 100 counties in total visitor spending.
These statistics come from the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2021,” which can be accessed at visitnc.com. The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.
Statewide, visitor spending in 2021 rebounded by 44.9 percent to reach $28.9 billion. Following the devastating pandemic-related losses of 2020, the total fell just short of the record $29.22 spent in 2019. Direct tourism employment increased 10.5 percent to 197,500.
“These findings are something that everyone in North Carolina can celebrate,” said Visit NC Director Wit Tuttell. “They’re a testament to the resilience of our businesses and our residents, and to the enduring appeal of destinations that include everything a traveler might want. The economic well-being of the state and all its communities rises with the pleasures travelers find in the natural beauty of our public spaces, our culinary traditions and innovation, our remarkable towns, and our spirited cities; North Carolina can claim it all.”
Statewide highlights include:
- Total spending by domestic and international visitors in North Carolina reached $28.9 billion in 2021. That sum represents a 44.9 percent increase over 2020 expenditures. The figure falls 1 percent below the record $29.22 billion spent in 2019.
- Domestic travelers spent a record $28.6 billion in 2021. Spending was up 45.2 percent from $19.7 billion in 2020.
- International travelers spent $337 million in 2021, up 25.6 percent from the previous year.
- Visitors to North Carolina generated $3.9 billion in federal, state, and local taxes in 2021. The total represents a 29 percent increase from 2020.
- State tax receipts from visitor spending rose 34 percent to nearly $1.2 billion in 2021.
- Local tax receipts grew 26 percent to $1.1 billion.
- Direct tourism employment in North Carolina increased 10.5 percent to 197,500.
- Direct tourism payroll increased 18.9 percent to $7.7 billion.
- Visitors spent more than $79 million per day in North Carolina. That spending added $6.4 million per day to state and local tax revenues (about $3.3 million in state taxes and $3.1 million in local taxes).
- Each North Carolina household saved $580 on average in state and local taxes as a direct result of visitor spending in the state. Savings per capita averaged $222.
- North Carolina hosted nearly 45 million visitors in 2021.
By Melissa Riggle