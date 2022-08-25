Craven Arts Council Presents Coastal Photo Club Exhibition

Craven Arts Council and Gallery is proud to host an exhibition of the Coastal Photo Club in the Main Gallery at Bank of the Arts during the month of September. This exhibition will feature works by local photographers on a wide array of subjects in a variety of styles. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the downtown New Bern ArtWalk on September 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
This exhibit will feature work by the Coastal Photo Club’s nearly one hundred members, with images taken from eastern North Carolina and around the world. Each artist has been invited to submit up to two images for exhibition. The exhibit showcases the variety of styles and materials available to the modern photographer, including framed photos, canvas prints, and metal laminate pieces from different artists. Differences in production are also highlighted, from classic darkroom techniques to advanced digital photo manipulation.
The Coastal Photo Club was established in 1991 as New Bern Camera Club by Elizabeth Dunn. The group participates in and organizes exhibitions for its members at local galleries and spaces, including the New Bern Public Library and the Bank of the Arts. The club also organizes photography-oriented field trips and workshops for the membership.
Admission to all galleries at Bank of the Arts is free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
By Mairin Gwyn Narron