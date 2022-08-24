Celebrate “Paper, Rock, Scissors” Day with Walk-In Bathtub

The improv comedy group, Walk-In Bathtub, returns to the New Bern Civic Theater (NBCT) stage this Saturday, August 27, to celebrate “Paper, Rock, Scissors” day.
Walk-In Bathtub uses audience suggestions to perform unscripted scenes and comedic games that take you on a journey filled with silliness, humor and outrageously unpredictable scenarios.
Saturday’s performance will feature Austin Arrington, Keith Boyd, Javier Castillo, Lisa Coltrain, George Oliver, Craig Ramey, Tim Webb, and Laura Wells Wilson.
New Bern Civic Theatre is located at 412 Pollock Street in downtown New Bern. Tickets are available at the box office, by phone at 252-633-0567 and online at New Bern Civic Theater. Tickets will be available at the door this Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis.
Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. This show includes a 15-minute intermission. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. This show is Rated R for adult content.
By Craig Ramey