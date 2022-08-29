Candle Making, Field Trips, Wooden Boat Building Among NC Maritime Museum Programs

Fall First Friday
Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Join the Friends of the Museum in September for the inaugural “First Friday” art event. Meet artists Donna Robertson and candlemaker Becky Hemby during the drop-in event, held Sept. 2 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the museum. Their art will be available for purchase during the reception and featured all month at Port of Call Museum Store. Hemby will also have a candle-making demonstration on Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. in the museum auditorium. The Wye Homeowners Group will provide refreshments during the First Friday event, which will be continued in October and November. For more information, visit Friends of the NC Maritime Museum.
Hiking and History on Shackleford Banks
Sept. 7, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Experience Outer Banks history and wildlife with a guided hike on Shackleford Banks, part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore. Participants will take a ferry to an undeveloped barrier island. This field trip requires hiking through sandy terrain for long distances. Fee is $30. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit NC Maritime Museum Events.
Introduction to Wooden Boat Building
Sept. 10-11, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Explore the art of boat building from start to finish during a two-day, hands-on course at the North Carolina Maritime Museum’s Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. The course begins with the design and lofting of boats and moves on to the setup, steam bending and different methods of creating the backbone of small boats. Additional topics include how to make planking systems, both carvel and lap strake, and all the appropriate fastening systems. By the end of the course, students will have the knowledge and skill to choose a design and style of boat to build on their own and the confidence to take on the job. Course fee is $180 ($162 for Friends of the Museum). Course size is limited, and advance registration is required. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit NC Maritime Museum Events.
Kayak the Salt Marsh
Sept. 13 and Sept. 28, 9 a.m.–noon
Learn about the benefits of salt marshes while on the water. Basic kayak instruction and safety lessons on shore are followed by a two-mile paddle through the salt marsh. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must know how to swim; some kayak experience is recommended. Fee is $35 ($25 with own kayak). Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit NC Maritime Museum Events.
By Cynthia A. Brown