Call for Artists: Apply for Inclusive Public Art Project

Tryon Palace and Craven Arts Council & Gallery are seeking a qualified artist for the Z. Smith Reynolds Inclusive Public Art Project. This artist will lead the design of a new public art project honoring the contributions of free and enslaved black craftspeople in New Bern between 1770 and 1835. Interested artists can apply online at cravenarts.org before the deadline at 11:59 pm on September 3, 2022.
In spring 2022 a committee of local organizations headed by Tryon Palace applied for the Z. Smith Reynolds Inclusive Public Art Project. The committee’s proposed project focuses on the contributions, struggles, and victories of free and enslaved black craftspeople in New Bern from the American Revolution to the Civil War. The selected artist will serve as lead designer for the Z. Smith Reynolds Inclusive Art project, be heavily involved in community engagement sessions in addition to fabricating the entire project. The artist may subcontract part(s) of this project to other artists with the preapproval of the committee. Artists working in all media are encouraged to apply. All applicants must be 18 years or older. Preference will be given to artists who are residing in North Carolina, artists who have a connection to New Bern and Craven County, African American artists and artists with public art and community engagement experience.
To learn more and submit an application, please visit cravenarts.org at the link below for the full RFQ. The deadline to submit is at 11:59 pm on September 3.
The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Development Director, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts located at 317 Middle Street in New Bern, NC.
By Mairin Gwyn Narron