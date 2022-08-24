Big Book Sale is Fundraiser for Library Programs and Purchases

The Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Public Library are holding a Big Book Sale. This is the group’s major fundraiser. Money raised helps support programs and special purchases for the New Bern-Craven County Public Library as well as for various community reading and literacy projects.
This event will be held at the Knights of Columbus facility located at 1125 Pinetree Dr. in New Bern. The Friends are setting up the sale on October 11 and 12. There will be a preview sale to members (and those who wish to join) on October 13, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sale to the public will be held on October 14, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., October 15, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and October 16, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
On October 16, the public will have the opportunity to purchase a grocery bag full of books for only $5. Beginning at 3 p.m., nonprofit, faith-based organizations and Little Free Library Stewards will be able to take as many books as they can use—free.
The Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Library (FOTL) is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit founded in 1968. Its purpose is to maintain an association of persons interested in libraries; to focus public attention on the library; to stimulate the use of the library’s resources and services; to receive and encourage gifts, endowments and bequests for the library; to support and cooperate with the library in developing library services and facilities to meet the needs of the community; to help develop and support a community of readers; to collaborate with other community organizations with related missions; and to lend legislative support where needed.
By Judy Hills