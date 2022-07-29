Wooden Boats, Seashore Life, Skiff Rally Among Events at Maritime Museum

Seashore Life II
August 3–5, 9:00 a.m.–noon
Students entering grades 5 and 6 will investigate estuarine habitats, plants, and animals through field and lab studies. This three-day course includes a field trip to the Rachel Carson National Estuarine Research Reserve, water quality testing, plankton identification, and many more activities. Advance registration required. Cost is $120 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Traditional Skiff Rally
August 5, 8:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.
Each year during the museum’s August traditional skiff sailing event, boaters race around the islands for the Shanghai Trophy. Event organized by the Traditional Small Craft Association, FoM Chapter. For information, call (252) 728-2762.
Merry Time for Tots Summer Science School
August 10, 9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m.
Children entering preschool are invited to learn a bit about our marine environment during Merry Time for Tots Summer Science School. The program includes a story, estuarine critter observation and a related craft. Cost is $5 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Boat in a Day Class
August 11 and 20, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Each participating team assembles a prepared kit for a small flat-bottomed plywood boat suitable for paddling in this course, held in the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort’s Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. The boat is 12’ long, 32” wide, and weighs about 40 lbs. Each boat will be completed to a watertight condition and ready to take home for paint or varnish. Teams are limited to a maximum of 4 persons, at least one of whom must be an adult. Minimum age is 8 years old. Course fee is $630 ($567 for Friends of the Museum). Course size is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call 252-504-7758.
Ocean Infants
August 11, 9:00 a.m.
The program, designed for infants (0-2 years) and their caregivers, involves maritime items such as whale bones, shark teeth, and pirate hats! This program, offered every second Thursday, is designed to give the caregiver and infant the chance to bond, learn, and socialize. Pre-registration required; $5 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $2). For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events.
Maritime Matinee: “The Carolina Brogue”
August 11, 1:00 p.m.
Join us in the museum auditorium at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 for a showing of “The Carolina Brogue,” which documents the language and life of the North Carolina Outer Banks. Films selected in the Maritime Matinee series engage visitors on topics of maritime history, culture and the natural environment of coastal North Carolina. Free, no registration required.
