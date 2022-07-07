Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: July 7 – July 10, 2022

Around Town
Visit Middle Street Antiques located at 311 Middle Street in Downtown New Bern and say hello to Gail Clark for us. She’s having a Retirement Sale as she’s going out of business in August. Call 252-633-4876.
Have you tried Gardners Barbeque and Chicken located at 3820 Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard in New Bern? Want to learn more? Visit their website or call 252-633-6149.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday:
– Southern Hellcats at The Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle Street.
Friday:
– Lathan James at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock Street.
Saturday:
– Roos In The Attic at The Garage, 1209 US Hwy 70 East.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Arts & Entertainment
Art Walk is tomorrow, July 8 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in Downtown New Bern.
Visit Michaelé Artist in Glass & Clay at Studio M and see the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artworks at 217 Middle Street. Call 626-0120.
Juried Exhibition at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle Street.
Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle Street.
Andrea Owens Fiber Art, 413 B Broad Street and the artists on display in Artisan Square.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 South Front Street.
Artist of the Month: Chris Wagner at Carolina Creations, 317 Pollock Street.
“Bees and Blooms” Exhibit is at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front Street (through August 28).
The Last Detail, 206 Craven Street.
Things to Do
7th: Life on the Lesser Stairs, 3:30 p.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St. Call 252-639-3524.
7th: Zumba in the Park, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at City Park, Havelock. Call 252-671-2678.
9th: Cars and Coffee New Bern, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at New Bern Mall (behind Belk), 3100 Dr MLK Jr Blvd.
9th: USCG Auxiliary Navigating Local Waters Boating Class, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Garber UMC, 4202 Country Club Road, Trent Woods. Call 252-745-0300.
9th: Dog Adoption Event, 10:00 a.m. at Pet Smart, 3007 Dr. MLK Jr Blvd.
9th: DownEastCon 2022 – CATCH ’22, 9:00 a.m. at Havelock Tourist and Event Center, 201 Tourist Center Dr. Email Eastern Carolina Plastic Modelers.
9th: July Garden Lecture Series with Bryce Lane, 10:30 a.m. at North Carolina History Center, Cullman Performance Hall, 529 S. Front Street. Call 252-639-3524.
10th: Tuppence (Sara and Simon Spalding) free concert, 3:00 p.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church, 405 Avenue “A”, New Bern.
10th: Ben Sparrow & Friends – An Evening of Jazz Standards, 7:00 p.m. at New Bern Civic Theatre at The Studio. Call 252-633-0567.
Activities, Fun, and Games
Visit the New Bern-Craven County Public Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven Street.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front Street.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle Street.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Avenue.
Rollerland, 3502 Neuse Blvd.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Cool off at the New Bern’s Aquatics Center at 1155 Laura Ln. and George Street Spray Park located behind the police station.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For details, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Thor: Love and Thunder (PG13), Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG), The Black Phone (R), Jurassic World Dominion (PG13), Top Gun: Maverick (PG13), and Elvis (PG13).
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern, Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
