Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: July 28 – 31, 2022

Around Town
Stop by the New Bern Farmers Market on Saturday, July 30! Get locally grown produce, foods, arts, crafts and meet new friends or catch up with old ones! Watch DWM Pottery in action. They are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 412 S. Front St.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday:
– Jackson Warren at Persimmons Restaurant, 100 Pollock Street
Friday:
– Canteen, Dinner, Live Music and Line Dancing Instruction at VFW Post 2514, 3850 Butler Ave.
– Brooke White and the Black Sheep at Tap That, 901 Pollock Street
Saturday:
– Head On Collision at The Garage, 1209 US Highway 70 East
Sunday:
– Joe Starr at The Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle Street
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Arts & Entertainment
Visit Michaelé Artist in Glass & Clay at Studio M and see the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artworks at 217 Middle Street. Call 252-626-0120.
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven Street.
Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle Street.
Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle Street.
Andrea Owens Fiber Art, 413 B Broad Street and the artists on display in Artisan Square.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 South Front Street.
Carolina Creations, 317 Pollock Street.
The Last Detail, 206 Craven Street.
Things to Do
28th: Craven Community College Open House, 5:00 p.m. in Ward Hall, 800 College Court. Call 252-638-7220.
28th: Havelock Movie in the Park: Sing 2, 8:00 p.m. at City Park, 198 Cunningham Boulevard, Havelock. Call Havelock Parks & Recreation 252-444-6429.
29th: Movies in the Park: Wonder Woman, starts at dusk at Union Point Park. Call New Bern Parks & Recreation 252-639-2901.
30th: Vintage Charity Sale, 9:00 a.m. – Noon at Peace Counseling Center, 1917 Trent Boulevard. Call 252-631-5337.
30th: “My Pants” Baby Fashion Show fundraiser, 10:00 a.m. at Next Chapter Books and Art, 320 S. Front Street and online. Contact Colie Creations via email.
30th: NC Film Festival, 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 pm. at New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock Street.
30th: New Bern Farmer’s Market, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 421 S. Front Street. Call 252-633-0043.
Visit the New Bern-Craven County Public Library for free Wi-Fi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Cool off at the New Bern’s Aquatics Center at 1155 Laura Lane and the George Street Spray Park located behind the police station.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For details, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. DC League of Super-Pets (PG), Thor: Love and Thunder (PG13), Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG), Jurassic World Dominion (PG13), Top Gun: Maverick (PG13), Where the Crawdads Sing (PG13), Elvis (PG13), and Nope (R).
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern, Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
**********
By Wendy Card, Editor