Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: July 21 – 24, 2022

Around Town
Religious Community Services of New Bern, Inc. is seeking volunteers for their 40th Birthday Block Party on August 13.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday:
– Joe Baes at Bootleggers and Barrels, 417 S Front Street
Friday:
– Alisa Evans Mike at Sara’s Big Apple, 1150 Broad Creek Road
Saturday:
– Motherload at The Garage, 1209 US Highway 70 East
Sunday:
– Joe Starr at The Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle Street
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Arts & Entertainment
Visit Michaelé Artist in Glass & Clay at Studio M and see the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artworks at 217 Middle Street. Call 252-626-0120.
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven Street.
Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle Street.
Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle Street.
Andrea Owens Fiber Art, 413 B Broad Street and the artists on display in Artisan Square.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 South Front Street.
Carolina Creations, 317 Pollock Street.
The Last Detail, 206 Craven Street.
Things to Do
21st: Zumba in the Park, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at City Park, 198 Cunningham Boulevard, Havelock. Call 252-671-2678.
21st: African American Lecture Series, 7:00 p.m. at North Carolina History Center, Cullman Performance Hall, 529 S. Front Street. Call Tryon Palace 252-639-3524.
22nd – 24th: Willy Wonka Jr. at New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock Street.
22nd: Havelock Summer Concert: North Tower Band, 6:00 p.m. at City Park, 198 Cunningham Boulevard, Havelock. Call Havelock Parks & Recreation 252-444-6429.
23rd: Colorfest, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at 928 Queen Street. Call 252-636-2231.
23rd: Art in Public Places Project: Peace by Piece Unveiling, 6:00 p.m. behind Crema Brew, 914 Broad Street. Call Craven Arts Council 252-638-2577.
23rd: Summer Party, 6:00 p.m. at New Bern Shrine Club, 2102 S. Glenburnie Road. Call 252-626-7575.
Visit the New Bern-Craven County Public Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Cool off at the New Bern’s Aquatics Center at 1155 Laura Lane and the George Street Spray Park located behind the police station.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For details, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (PG), Thor: Love and Thunder (PG13), Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG), The Black Phone (R), Jurassic World Dominion (PG13), Top Gun: Maverick (PG13), Where the Crawdads Sing (PG13), Elvis (PG13), and Nope (R).
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern, Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
By Wendy Card, Editor