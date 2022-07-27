Unofficial Results for City of New Bern Runoff Election

According to the NC State Board of Elections, frontrunners for the New Bern Runoff Election are Alderman Jeffrey Odham for Mayor, Rick Prill for Alderman of Ward 1, and Hazel Royal of Alderman Ward 2.
These are unofficial results as the Craven County Board of Elections will be canvassing until August 5.
According to former Director Meloni Wray, Craven County Board of Elections, “The elected officials for the City of New Bern cannot be sworn in until after they receive the official Certificate of Election.”
“The City of New Bern will set the date for the swearing in of the new elected officials.”
Here’s the results:
Mayor
Jeffrey T. Odham Ballot Count: 3,183 Percent: 51.70%
Toussaint E. Summers, Jr. Ballot Count: 2,974 Percent: 48.30%
Alderman Ward 1
Rick Prill Ballot Count: 780 Percent: 56.44%
Sabrina Bengel Ballot Count: 602 Percent: 43.56%
Alderman Ward 2
Hazel Royal Ballot Count: 377 Percent: 52.51%
Jennell Reddick Ballot Count: 341 Percent: 47.49%
For more results, visit the North Carolina Board of Election website.
By Wendy Card, Editor