Uncovered: Kessler Collection and New Bern BOA Closed Session Meeting Unsealed

Just released, minutes from the New Bern Board of Alderman (BOA) meeting with Richard Kessler and his team of the Kessler Group that took place in a closed session on October 26, 2021 were unsealed and we received the copy from a source today.
Read here: BOA Special Meeting Dated 102621 Unsealed.
There are many questions to be asked, but we believe in transparency in government.
It’s been over 7 months and the BOA has continued to withhold this information from citizens and the Kessler Group did not conduct a public presentation (as normal procedure) in front of the BOA and ask for a public hearing. Instead, it was presented to the community when the board voted on the MOU between the City of New Bern and Kessler during the February 8, 2022 BOA meeting.
We felt it was necessary to provide this information to you because we believe it’s your right to know how your taxpayer dollars are being spent.
If a current elected official running for office claims full transparency, ask them why they would withhold this information from you.
Let us know what you think by sending us an email.
By Wendy Card, Editor