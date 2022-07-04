Tryon Palace Glorious Fourth – Photo Gallery

Very good turnout at the Tryon Palace Glorious Fourth celebration today. It was nice hearing people asking questions of the Tryon Palace reenactors about the buildings, their clothing, and the history of New Bern. The fire-cooked food at the 1st NC Regiment encampment looked delicious. I overheard many children saying they’re hungry!
The Fife and Drum corps led the visitors from the front of the palace to the South Lawn and performed a few songs leading up to the live reading of the Declaration of Independence signed by our forefathers in 1776, which was met with claps and cheers.
If you want a photo from the gallery, email us and we would be happy to provide a copy.
by Cyndi Papia