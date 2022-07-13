Happenings at the New Bern Civic Theatre

What a fabulous event we had Sunday evening as part of our new Encore Series. The show was Jazz Sessions in the Studio with Ben Sparrow and Friends and featured New Bern’s own well-known vocalist, John Van Dyke! The drizzly weekend weather did not put a damper on a wonderful sold-out evening of cool jazz. We are looking forward to more live concerts in The Studio and on the Athens main stage in the future! The Bonafides are up next in the series on the main stage September 10 featuring an eclectic mix of bluegrass, southern rock, R&B and more.
Speaking of weather, it looks like this week is full of clouds and grey! But don’t fret because we have some technicolor entertainment coming your way! Willy Wonka Jr opens this Friday, and it is a show sure to brighten anyone’s day! Get your tickets now and don’t forget to grab some chocolate or other treats at the concessions bar on your way in! Special Thank Yous go to our show sponsor Coastal Children’s Clinic and to our season sponsor Toyota of New Bern! Get tickets here.
AUDITIONS – AUDITIONS – AUDITIONS for Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play are next week and auditions for The Producers are the week after. Click this link and pull down the menu tab for detailed information about both auditions.
If you or anyone you know is interested in volunteering with us at the theatre, please visit our website! NBCT is made possible by our volunteers and those who do find the engagement highly rewarding. We are still looking for volunteers to help with his weekend’s opening of Willy Wonka Jr.. Sign up and join the fun.
By New Bern Civic Theatre